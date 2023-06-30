Check out the full list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix soon.

It's that time again. June is ending and a new month is here, and Netflix has announced which movies and TV shows are set to cycle off the streaming service in July.

Skyfall, sometimes hailed as Daniel Craig's best outing as James Bond, is one of those titles, so make sure to get in a last-minute watch if you so desire. Julie & Julia, Nora Ephron's final film and an all-time great "comfort food" watch, is also leaving, as is the first of Kate Beckinsale's Underworld vampire franchise.

Below, check out the full list of titles leaving Netflix in July.

Leaving Netflix in July Daniel Craig in 'Skyfall,' Meryl Streep in 'Julie & Julia,' and Kate Beckinsale in 'Underworld.' | Credit: Everett Collection (3)

Leaving July 9

12 Strong

Baby Ballroom: Seasons 1-2

Leaving July 12

Tom Segura: Completely Normal

Leaving July 14

Married at First Sight: Season 11

Leaving July 20

Ip Man

Ip Man 2

Ip Man 3

Ip Man 4: The Finale

Leaving July 23

Popples: Seasons 1-3

Leaving July 24

Serenity

Leaving July 25

August: Osage County

Leaving July 31

Five Feet Apart

Flight

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

Hardcore Henry

I, Frankenstein

Julie & Julia

Moesha: Seasons 1-6

Skyfall

Stepmom

The Ottoman Lieutenant

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Wedding Date

Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys

Underworld

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.