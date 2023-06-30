What's leaving Netflix in July: Skyfall, Julie & Julia, Underworld, and more
It's that time again. June is ending and a new month is here, and Netflix has announced which movies and TV shows are set to cycle off the streaming service in July.
Skyfall, sometimes hailed as Daniel Craig's best outing as James Bond, is one of those titles, so make sure to get in a last-minute watch if you so desire. Julie & Julia, Nora Ephron's final film and an all-time great "comfort food" watch, is also leaving, as is the first of Kate Beckinsale's Underworld vampire franchise.
Below, check out the full list of titles leaving Netflix in July.
Leaving July 9
12 Strong
Baby Ballroom: Seasons 1-2
Leaving July 12
Tom Segura: Completely Normal
Leaving July 14
Married at First Sight: Season 11
Leaving July 20
Ip Man
Ip Man 2
Ip Man 3
Ip Man 4: The Finale
Leaving July 23
Popples: Seasons 1-3
Leaving July 24
Serenity
Leaving July 25
August: Osage County
Leaving July 31
Five Feet Apart
Flight
G.I. Joe: Retaliation
Hardcore Henry
I, Frankenstein
Julie & Julia
Moesha: Seasons 1-6
Skyfall
Stepmom
The Ottoman Lieutenant
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Wedding Date
Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys
Underworld
