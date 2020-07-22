What's leaving Netflix in August: Clueless, Karate Kid movies, more

Here's a last chance for Netflix subscribers to watch these titles.

Netflix is turning on the lights in the bar. It's time for last call.

A whole batch of new movies and shows are coming to the streaming platform in August, but that also means that some of the titles enjoyed in previous weeks will be slowly making their way out. That includes classics like Clueless, the Karate Kid films (even though seasons 1 and 2 of the Karate Kid series Cobra Kai are arriving next month), Bad Boys I and II, the original Candyman film (in case you were planning to watch in preparation for Nia DaCosta's modern take), Groundhog Day, and more.

We'll also have to find a way to live life without the sixth installment of the Bring It On movies.

On the TV side of things, Skins, all seven volumes, will be dropped from Netflix starting on the 1st of the month, followed days later with the department of Paranormal Survivor.

See the full list below.

Leaving 8/1/20

Skins: Vol. 1-7

Leaving 8/3/20

Love

Paranormal Survivor: Season 1-2

Leaving 8/7/20

6 Days

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer

St. Agatha

Leaving 8/14/20

Adventures in Public School

Being AP

Goon

Leaving 8/18/20

The Incident

Leaving 8/19/20

Some Kind of Beautiful

Leaving 8/20/20

Bad Rap

Leaving 8/21/20

Just Go With It

Leaving 8/23/20

Fanatic

Leaving 8/25/20

Blue Is the Warmest Color

Leaving 8/28/20

Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown

The Wicker Man

Leaving 8/31/20

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Candyman

Child's Play

Clueless

Failure to Launch

Get Him to the Greek

Groundhog Day

He's Just Not That Into You

Jerry Maguire

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Lake House

Life as We Know It

Murder Party

Observe and Report

One Day

Public Enemies

Rugrats Go Wild

School Daze

Tootsie

United 93

V for Vendetta

Valentine's Day