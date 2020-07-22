What's leaving Netflix in August: Clueless, Karate Kid movies, more
Here's a last chance for Netflix subscribers to watch these titles.
Netflix is turning on the lights in the bar. It's time for last call.
A whole batch of new movies and shows are coming to the streaming platform in August, but that also means that some of the titles enjoyed in previous weeks will be slowly making their way out. That includes classics like Clueless, the Karate Kid films (even though seasons 1 and 2 of the Karate Kid series Cobra Kai are arriving next month), Bad Boys I and II, the original Candyman film (in case you were planning to watch in preparation for Nia DaCosta's modern take), Groundhog Day, and more.
We'll also have to find a way to live life without the sixth installment of the Bring It On movies.
On the TV side of things, Skins, all seven volumes, will be dropped from Netflix starting on the 1st of the month, followed days later with the department of Paranormal Survivor.
See the full list below.
Leaving 8/1/20
Skins: Vol. 1-7
Leaving 8/3/20
Love
Paranormal Survivor: Season 1-2
Leaving 8/7/20
6 Days
Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
St. Agatha
Leaving 8/14/20
Adventures in Public School
Being AP
Goon
Leaving 8/18/20
The Incident
Leaving 8/19/20
Some Kind of Beautiful
Leaving 8/20/20
Bad Rap
Leaving 8/21/20
Just Go With It
Leaving 8/23/20
Fanatic
Leaving 8/25/20
Blue Is the Warmest Color
Leaving 8/28/20
Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown
The Wicker Man
Leaving 8/31/20
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Candyman
Child's Play
Clueless
Failure to Launch
Get Him to the Greek
Groundhog Day
He's Just Not That Into You
Jerry Maguire
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
The Lake House
Life as We Know It
Murder Party
Observe and Report
One Day
Public Enemies
Rugrats Go Wild
School Daze
Tootsie
United 93
V for Vendetta
Valentine's Day
