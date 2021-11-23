If you're a Netflix subscriber, now's the time to watch horror gem The Guest, starring Dan Stevens. We won't shut up about it.

What's leaving Netflix in December: Mariah Carey, Underworld, and an uninvited Guest

Netflix has run the last call bell for all the movies and TV shows about to leave the streaming platform come December. It's also the time to appreciate the gems you might've missed all these months.

The Guest, starring Beauty and the Beast's Dan Stevens as a mysterious soldier claiming to be a friend of a family's dead veteran brother, is one of those gems, and it's making its way out on Dec. 4. Come for Stevens wearing nothing but a bath towel and stay for the intriguing, freaky story from You're Next horror mavens Adam Wingard (director) and Simon Barrett (writer).

Other gems include horror film It Comes at Night (leaving Dec. 8), the Oscar-winning film The Theory of Everything (leaving Dec. 15), and seasons 1-4 of AMC drama Halt and Catch Fire (leaving Dec. 13).

Of course, there are more widely recognized titles Netflix subscribers might want to check out before it's too late. Those range from Mariah Carrey's Merriest Christmas special (leaving Dec. 8), the Hilary Duff meme-making A Cinderella Story (leaving Dec. 31), Charlie's Angels (leaving Dec. 31), and the Kate Beckinsale-fronted Underworld movies (also leaving Dec. 31).

Here's the full list of everything leaving Netflix in December.

Leaving Netflix Mariah Carey from Mariah Carey's Merriest Christmas, Kate Beckinsale in Underworld, and Dan Stevens in The Guest 'Mariah Carey's Merriest Christmas,' the 'Underworld' movies, and 'The Guest' are among everything leaving Netflix in December 2021. | Credit: Alexx Henry Studios, LLC/Crown Media; Everett Collection; Ursula Coyote

Leaving Dec. 3

The Last O.G.: Seasons 1-2

Leaving Dec. 4

The Guest

Leaving Dec. 7

Before I Fall

Leaving Dec. 8

It Comes at Night

Mariah Carey's Merriest Christmas

Leaving Dec. 13

Halt and Catch Fire: Seasons 1-4

Fifty: The Series: Seasons 1-2

Saint Seiya: Seasons 1-6

Leaving Dec. 15

Lee Daniels' The Butler

Maps to the Stars

The Theory of Everything

Leaving Dec. 21

Jacob's Ladder

Private Practice: Seasons 1-6

Leaving Dec. 25

Captain Fantastic

Leaving Dec. 30

Winchester

Leaving Dec. 31

A Cinderella Story

American Gangster

Beethoven

Beethoven's 2nd

Charlie's Angels

Cold Mountain

Defiance

The Devil Inside

Do the Right Thing

Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Double Jeopardy

Forensic Files: Collections 1-9

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood: Parts 1-5

Fullmetal Alchemist: Season 1

Ghost

Gladiator

The Great British Baking Show: The Beginnings: Season 1

House Party

House Party 2

House Party 3

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

The Last Airbender

Like Crazy

Love Don't Cost a Thing

Love Jones

The Lovely Bones

The Machinist

Magnolia

Memoirs of a Geisha

My Fair Lady

Mystic Pizza

Pan's Labyrinth

Puss in Boots

Rumor Has It…

Serendipity

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Stuart Little

The Strangers

Titanic

Tommy Boy

Underworld

Underworld: Awakening

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

What a Girl Wants

What's Eating Gilbert Grape

Zodiac

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.