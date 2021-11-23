What's leaving Netflix in December: Mariah Carey, Underworld, and an uninvited Guest
If you're a Netflix subscriber, now's the time to watch horror gem The Guest, starring Dan Stevens. We won't shut up about it.
Netflix has run the last call bell for all the movies and TV shows about to leave the streaming platform come December. It's also the time to appreciate the gems you might've missed all these months.
The Guest, starring Beauty and the Beast's Dan Stevens as a mysterious soldier claiming to be a friend of a family's dead veteran brother, is one of those gems, and it's making its way out on Dec. 4. Come for Stevens wearing nothing but a bath towel and stay for the intriguing, freaky story from You're Next horror mavens Adam Wingard (director) and Simon Barrett (writer).
Other gems include horror film It Comes at Night (leaving Dec. 8), the Oscar-winning film The Theory of Everything (leaving Dec. 15), and seasons 1-4 of AMC drama Halt and Catch Fire (leaving Dec. 13).
Of course, there are more widely recognized titles Netflix subscribers might want to check out before it's too late. Those range from Mariah Carrey's Merriest Christmas special (leaving Dec. 8), the Hilary Duff meme-making A Cinderella Story (leaving Dec. 31), Charlie's Angels (leaving Dec. 31), and the Kate Beckinsale-fronted Underworld movies (also leaving Dec. 31).
Here's the full list of everything leaving Netflix in December.
Leaving Dec. 3
The Last O.G.: Seasons 1-2
Leaving Dec. 4
The Guest
Leaving Dec. 7
Before I Fall
Leaving Dec. 8
It Comes at Night
Mariah Carey's Merriest Christmas
Leaving Dec. 13
Halt and Catch Fire: Seasons 1-4
Fifty: The Series: Seasons 1-2
Saint Seiya: Seasons 1-6
Leaving Dec. 15
Lee Daniels' The Butler
Maps to the Stars
The Theory of Everything
Leaving Dec. 21
Jacob's Ladder
Private Practice: Seasons 1-6
Leaving Dec. 25
Captain Fantastic
Leaving Dec. 30
Winchester
Leaving Dec. 31
A Cinderella Story
American Gangster
Beethoven
Beethoven's 2nd
Charlie's Angels
Cold Mountain
Defiance
The Devil Inside
Do the Right Thing
Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Double Jeopardy
Forensic Files: Collections 1-9
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood: Parts 1-5
Fullmetal Alchemist: Season 1
Ghost
Gladiator
The Great British Baking Show: The Beginnings: Season 1
House Party
House Party 2
House Party 3
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
The Last Airbender
Like Crazy
Love Don't Cost a Thing
Love Jones
The Lovely Bones
The Machinist
Magnolia
Memoirs of a Geisha
My Fair Lady
Mystic Pizza
Pan's Labyrinth
Puss in Boots
Rumor Has It…
Serendipity
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over
Stuart Little
The Strangers
Titanic
Tommy Boy
Underworld
Underworld: Awakening
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
What a Girl Wants
What's Eating Gilbert Grape
Zodiac
