What's leaving Netflix in December: The West Wing, The Office, and more
The beginning of a new month signals the latest change-up in the movies and TV shows available for streaming on Netflix, but December isn't just any month. It's the last month of the year, which means a lot of licensing deals are expiring. Below, you'll see a long list of film and TV titles.
A lot of titles that people have gotten used to seeing on Netflix are now departing. The Office, which has perhaps become the default "Netflix watch" referenced in countless dating app profiles, is finally saying goodbye to its time on the platform and heading toward the exclusive domain of NBC's own streaming app, Peacock. Other popular multi-season binge watches like The West Wing and Gossip Girl are also departing. If you still haven't finished any of these series (or big movie franchises like Indiana Jones and Back to the Future), use the holiday time off well!
Check out the full list below.
Leaving Dec. 1
Heartbreakers (2001)
The Lobster (2015)
Leaving Dec. 4
Cabin Fever (2016)
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
Leaving Dec. 5
The Rum Diary (2011)
Leaving Dec. 6
The Secret (2006)
Leaving Dec. 7
Berlin, I Love You (2019)
The Art of the Steal (2013)
Leaving Dec. 8
Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Seasons 1-3
Leaving Dec. 10
Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 (2018)
Leaving Dec. 14
Hart of Dixie: Seasons 1-4
Leaving Dec. 17
Ip Man 3 (2015)
Leaving Dec. 20
The Little Hours (2017)
Leaving Dec. 24
The West Wing: Seasons 1-7
Leaving Dec. 25
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)
Leaving Dec. 27
Fifty (2015)
Leaving Dec. 28
Lawless (2012)
Leaving Dec. 29
The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016)
Leaving Dec. 30
Dexter: Seasons 1-8
Hell on Wheels: Seasons 1-5
Ip Man (2008)
Ip Man 2 (2010)
Nurse Jackie: Seasons 1-7
Airplane! (1980)
An Education (2009)
Anna Karenina (2012)
Baby Mama (2008)
Back to the Future (1985)
Back to the Future Part II (1989)
Back to the Future Part III (1990)
Bad Teacher (2011)
Barbershop (2002)
Being John Malkovich (1999)
Cape Fear (1991)
Casper (1995)
Charlie St. Cloud (2010)
Coneheads (1993)
Definitely, Maybe (2008)
Dennis the Menace (1993)
Drugs, Inc.: Season 6
The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)
Fargo (1996)
For Love or Money (1993)
Frida (2002)
Gossip Girl: Seasons 1-6
Grand Hotel: Seasons 1-3
Her (2013)
How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
The Inbetweeners: Seasons 1-3
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)
The Interview (2014)
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
Nacho Libre (2006)
Not Another Teen Movie (2001)
The Notebook (2004)
Octonauts: Seasons 1-3
The Office : Seasons 1-9
Poltergeist (1982)
Pride & Prejudice (2005)
Session 9 (2001)
Splice (2009)
Starsky & Hutch (2004)
Superman Returns (2006)
The Town (2010)
Troy (2004)
WarGames (1983)
The Witches (1990)
