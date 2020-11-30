The beginning of a new month signals the latest change-up in the movies and TV shows available for streaming on Netflix , but December isn't just any month. It's the last month of the year, which means a lot of licensing deals are expiring. Below, you'll see a long list of film and TV titles.

A lot of titles that people have gotten used to seeing on Netflix are now departing. The Office, which has perhaps become the default "Netflix watch" referenced in countless dating app profiles, is finally saying goodbye to its time on the platform and heading toward the exclusive domain of NBC's own streaming app, Peacock. Other popular multi-season binge watches like The West Wing and Gossip Girl are also departing. If you still haven't finished any of these series (or big movie franchises like Indiana Jones and Back to the Future), use the holiday time off well!