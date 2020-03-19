What's leaving Netflix in April 2020: National Treasure, Goodfellas, The Hangover, and more

Image zoom Everett Collection (3)

Right as everyone is staying inside, and watching more TV and movies, Netflix is in the nick of time with more projects coming in and going out.

As far as what films will no longer be available next month, some notable favorites include Blade Runner: The Final Cut. While there's been multiple versions of the cult sci-fi classic from director Ridley Scott, the version leaving Netflix is regarded as the best one for those who have never seen it to watch.

Additionally, films like National Treasure fall under the new category of shows leaving to go back into their studio's library, with the 2004 Disney title coming home to Disney+ at the end of the month. The Police Academy franchise is the only one that seems to be leaving Netflix in full, while films like A Nightmare on Elm Street, The Hangover, and Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle, which all spawned multiple sequels, are the sole films from their franchise leaving the service.

Lastly, in terms of classics to catch before they go away at the end of the month, GoodFellas, The Craft, The Shawshank Redemption, The Talented Mr. Ripley are all notable. On the flip side, the much derided Best Picture winner Crash is also leaving if folks are looking for more of a hate-watch.

See the full list below of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in April.

Leaving 4/4/20

American Odyssey: Season 1

Leaving 4/8/20

Movie 43

Leaving 4/15/20

21 & Over

Leaving 4/16/20

Lost Girl: Season 1-5

Leaving 4/17/20

Big Fat Liar

Leaving 4/19/20

The Longest Yard

Leaving 4/24/20

The Ugly Truth

Leaving 4/29/20

National Treasure

Leaving 4/30/20

A Cinderella Story

A Little Princess

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

The Craft

Crash

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Friday the 13th

Good Burger

GoodFellas

The Hangover

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in Training

Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Rosemary's Baby

Rounders

Scream 2

Scream 3

The Shawshank Redemption

Space Jam

Spy Kids

Step Brothers

Strictly Ballroom

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

True Grit

