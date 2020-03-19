What's leaving Netflix in April 2020: National Treasure, Goodfellas, The Hangover, and more

Right as everyone is staying inside, and watching more TV and movies, Netflix is in the nick of time with more projects coming in and going out.
As far as what films will no longer be available next month, some notable favorites include Blade Runner: The Final Cut. While there's been multiple versions of the cult sci-fi classic from director Ridley Scott, the version leaving Netflix is regarded as the best one for those who have never seen it to watch.
Additionally, films like National Treasure fall under the new category of shows leaving to go back into their studio's library, with the 2004 Disney title coming home to Disney+ at the end of the month. The Police Academy franchise is the only one that seems to be leaving Netflix in full, while films like A Nightmare on Elm Street, The Hangover, and Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle, which all spawned multiple sequels, are the sole films from their franchise leaving the service.
Lastly, in terms of classics to catch before they go away at the end of the month, GoodFellas, The Craft, The Shawshank Redemption, The Talented Mr. Ripley are all notable. On the flip side, the much derided Best Picture winner Crash is also leaving if folks are looking for more of a hate-watch.
See the full list below of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in April.
Leaving 4/4/20
American Odyssey: Season 1
Leaving 4/8/20
Movie 43
Leaving 4/15/20
21 & Over
Leaving 4/16/20
Lost Girl: Season 1-5
Leaving 4/17/20
Big Fat Liar
Leaving 4/19/20
The Longest Yard
Leaving 4/24/20
The Ugly Truth
Leaving 4/29/20
National Treasure
Leaving 4/30/20
A Cinderella Story
A Little Princess
A Nightmare on Elm Street
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
The Craft
Crash
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
The Dirty Dozen
Dirty Harry
Driving Miss Daisy
Friday the 13th
Good Burger
GoodFellas
The Hangover
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Police Academy
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
Police Academy 3: Back in Training
Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
Rosemary's Baby
Rounders
Scream 2
Scream 3
The Shawshank Redemption
Space Jam
Spy Kids
Step Brothers
Strictly Ballroom
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
True Grit
