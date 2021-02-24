What's coming to Netflix in March 2021: The Dark Knight, The Irregulars, and more
As the shortest month of the year comes to a close, the monthly cycle of Netflix content begins again. Many movies and TV shows are leaving Netflix this March, but plenty of others are coming onto the service for a while.
Among next month's additions to the streaming platform are the first two of Christopher Nolan's Batman movies. HBO Max is setting up to be the go-to place for any DC superhero content, but clearly, their hold on Batman isn't exclusive for now.
On top of that, there are plenty of new Netflix originals coming in March – including The Irregulars, a new series that reimagines the world of Sherlock Holmes with a new focus on magic and the supernatural.
Check out the full list below.
Avail. 3/1/21
Batman Begins (2005)
Biggie: I Got a Story To Tell
Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021)
Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)
Dances with Wolves (1990)
DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1
I Am Legend (2007)
Invictus (2009)
Jason X (2001)
Killing Gunther (2017)
LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)
Nights in Rodanthe (2008)
Power Rangers Beast Morphers: S2
Rain Man (1988)
Step Up: Revolution (2012)
Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)
The Dark Knight (2008)
The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)
Training Day (2001)
Two Weeks Notice (2002)
Year One (2009)
Avail. 3/2/21
Black or White (2014)
Word Party: Season 5
Avail. 3/3/21
Moxie
Murder Among the Mormons
Parker (2013)
Safe Haven (2013)
Avail. 3/4/21
Pacific Rim: The Black
Avail. 3/5/21
City of Ghosts
Dogwashers
Nevenka: Breaking the Silence
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 4
Sentinelle
Avail. 3/8/21
Bombay Begums
Bombay Rose
Avail. 3/9/21
The Houseboat
StarBeam: Season 3
Avail. 3/10/21
Dealer
Last Chance U: Basketball
Marriage or Mortgage
Avail. 3/11/21
The Block Island Sound (2020)
Coven of Sisters
Avail. 3/12/21
Love Alarm: Season 2
The One
Paper Lives
Paradise PD: Part 3
YES DAY
Avail. 3/14/21
Audrey (2020)
Avail. 3/15/21
Bakugan: Armored Alliance
The BFG (2016)
The Last Blockbuster (2020)
The Lost Pirate Kingdom
Zero Chill
Avail. 3/16/21
RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo
Savages (2012)
Waffles + Mochi
Avail. 3/17/21
Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal
Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case
Avail. 3/18/21
B: The Beginning Succession
Cabras da Peste
Deadly Illusions (2021)
The Fluffy Movie (2014)
Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American
Skylines (2020)
Avail. 3/19/21
Alien TV: Season 2
Country Comfort
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3
Sky Rojo
Avail. 3/20/21
Jiu Jitsu (2020)
Avail. 3/22/21
Navillera
Philomena (2013)
Avail. 3/23/21
Loyiso Gola: Unlearning
Avail. 3/24/21
Seaspiracy
Who Killed Sara?
Avail. 3/25/21
Caught by a Wave
DOTA: Dragon's Blood
Millennials: Season 3
Secret Magic Control Agency
Avail. 3/26/21
A Week Away
Bad Trip
Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4
Croupier (1998)
The Irregulars
Magic for Humans by Mago Pop
Nailed It!: Double Trouble
Avail. 3/29/21
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)
Rainbow High: Season 1
Avail. 3/30/21
7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2020)
Octonauts & the Ring of Fire
Avail. 3/31/21
At Eternity's Gate (2018)
Haunted: Latin America
Related content:
Comments