What's coming to Netflix in March 2021: The Dark Knight, The Irregulars, and more

As the shortest month of the year comes to a close, the monthly cycle of Netflix content begins again. Many movies and TV shows are leaving Netflix this March, but plenty of others are coming onto the service for a while.

Among next month's additions to the streaming platform are the first two of Christopher Nolan's Batman movies. HBO Max is setting up to be the go-to place for any DC superhero content, but clearly, their hold on Batman isn't exclusive for now.

On top of that, there are plenty of new Netflix originals coming in March – including The Irregulars, a new series that reimagines the world of Sherlock Holmes with a new focus on magic and the supernatural.

Check out the full list below.

Avail. 3/1/21

Batman Begins (2005)

Biggie: I Got a Story To Tell

Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1

I Am Legend (2007)

Invictus (2009)

Jason X (2001)

Killing Gunther (2017)

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)

Nights in Rodanthe (2008)

Power Rangers Beast Morphers: S2

Rain Man (1988)

Step Up: Revolution (2012)

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Training Day (2001)

Two Weeks Notice (2002)

Year One (2009)

Avail. 3/2/21

Black or White (2014)

Word Party: Season 5

Avail. 3/3/21

Moxie

Murder Among the Mormons

Parker (2013)

Safe Haven (2013)

Avail. 3/4/21

Pacific Rim: The Black

Avail. 3/5/21

City of Ghosts

Dogwashers

Nevenka: Breaking the Silence

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 4

Sentinelle

Avail. 3/8/21

Bombay Begums

Bombay Rose

Avail. 3/9/21

The Houseboat

StarBeam: Season 3

Avail. 3/10/21

Dealer

Last Chance U: Basketball

Marriage or Mortgage

Avail. 3/11/21

The Block Island Sound (2020)

Coven of Sisters

Avail. 3/12/21

Love Alarm: Season 2

The One

Paper Lives

Paradise PD: Part 3

YES DAY

Avail. 3/14/21

Audrey (2020)

Avail. 3/15/21

Bakugan: Armored Alliance

The BFG (2016)

The Last Blockbuster (2020)

The Lost Pirate Kingdom

Zero Chill

Avail. 3/16/21

RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo

Savages (2012)

Waffles + Mochi

Avail. 3/17/21

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal

Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case

Avail. 3/18/21

B: The Beginning Succession

Cabras da Peste

Deadly Illusions (2021)

The Fluffy Movie (2014)

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American

Skylines (2020)

Avail. 3/19/21

Alien TV: Season 2

Country Comfort

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3

Sky Rojo

Avail. 3/20/21

Jiu Jitsu (2020)

Avail. 3/22/21

Navillera

Philomena (2013)

Avail. 3/23/21

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning

Avail. 3/24/21

Seaspiracy

Who Killed Sara?

Avail. 3/25/21

Caught by a Wave

DOTA: Dragon's Blood

Millennials: Season 3

Secret Magic Control Agency

Avail. 3/26/21

A Week Away

Bad Trip

Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4

Croupier (1998)

The Irregulars

Magic for Humans by Mago Pop

Nailed It!: Double Trouble

Avail. 3/29/21

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)

Rainbow High: Season 1

Avail. 3/30/21

7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2020)

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire

Avail. 3/31/21

At Eternity's Gate (2018)

Haunted: Latin America