Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort get star-crossed in new West Side Story trailer

The minutes may seem like hours until the new West Side Story hits theaters this December, but a new trailer is here to hold fans over in the meantime.

On Wednesday, Disney and 20th Century Studios debuted the official trailer for Steven Spielberg's adaptation of the acclaimed 1957 Broadway show. Based on the legendary Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim musical of the same name, the upcoming screen adaptation is written by Tony Kushner and stars Baby Driver actor Ansel Elgort as Tony and newcomer Rachel Zegler as his star-crossed lover, Maria.

The trailer is bookended by the musical's fire escape love duet "Tonight" between Tony and Maria. The also spot sees the young lovers meeting for the first time at a neighborhood dance in 1950s New York City, before realizing they belong to two rival Upper West Side gangs, the Sharks and the Jets. "I've never seen you before," Maria tells Tony. "You're not Puerto Rican." To which Tony replies, "Is that okay?" (Of course, there's also a lot of dancing.)

WEST SIDE STORY Credit: Niko Tavernise/20th Century Studios

The musical was originally adapted for the screen in 1961 and won 10 Oscars, including Best Picture. West Side Story — which was originally slated to come out last year, but its release was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic — also stars Ariana DeBose (Anita); David Alvarez (Bernardo); Mike Faist (Riff); Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino); Ana Isabelle (Rosalía); Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank); Brian d'Arcy James (Officer Krupke); and Rita Moreno (who played Anita in the original 1961 film and now portrays Valentina, who owns the corner store in which Tony works). Moreno also serves as one of the film's executive producers.

West Side Story arrives in theaters Dec. 10. Watch the trailer above.

