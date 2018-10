Who should join Ansel Elgort in the West Side Story remake? We have some ideas

Maria is the Juliet to Tony’s Romeo – a young woman on the cusp of adulthood, discovering love and desire for the first time. She and Tony are idealistic enough to believe their love can conquer the darker forces in the world like racism, violence, and more. As the wealthy but impassioned Veronica on Riverdale, Camila Mendes has proved she can tackle a love story surrounded by darkness – and that she can sing to boot! She and Elgort are the same age and could potentially make for the perfect pairing to play the star-crossed lovers. Mendes will be feeling pretty soon if we have anything to say about it!