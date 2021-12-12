West Side Story takes top box office spot, despite lackluster debut

Steven Spielberg's musical adaptation may have taken the top spot at the box office, but it fell short of expectations.

West Side Story claimed the top spot at the box office this week, but it wasn't all cause for celebration as Steven Spielberg's movie adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical only collected $10.5 million from 2,820 theaters — well below the $100 million that Disney and 20th Century Studios put into reviving the story for the big screen.

Telling the story of the rivalries and young love in 1957 New York, the film stars Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Rita Moreno, Corey Stoll, Brian d'Arcy James, Mike Faist, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Ana Isabelle, and Josh Andrés Rivera. While there's a chance that the film could rebound over the next few weeks as the Christmas season gets underway, it's still a disappointing debut for one of the year's most buzzed-about and critically acclaimed films.

West Side Story West Side Story cast. | Credit: Niko Tavernise/20th Century Studios

It was a Disney-centric reign in the top five overall, as last weekend's box office winner, Encanto, took second place with $9.45 million, bringing its total box office gross to $71.34 while Ghostbusters: Afterlife held strong in the top 3 with $7.1 million, for a total box office haul of $112. Rounding out the top five were Ridley Scott's star-studded House of Gucci with $4.06 million and Marvel's The Eternals with $3.1 million — which, after seven weeks in theaters, has earned a cumulative gross of $161.2 million.

Despite a lackluster debut, Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City held its spot in the top ten, earning $1.6 million for sixth place. Meanwhile, Clifford: The Big Red Dog took the seventh place slot with $1.3 million, and Fathom's Christmas With The Chosen: The Messengers took the eighth place slot with $1.2 million.

Dune managed to secure a spot in the top ten once again, coming in ninth with $857k. Venom: Let There Be Carnage, continued its surprising box office staying power with $850k. So far, the film has grossed a total of $212 million.