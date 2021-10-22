Wes Anderson films, ranked

1. The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)

If there's one thing that defines the films of Anderson above all else, it's not immaculately composed shots, whimsical costumes, dry one-liners, or any of the other elements so easily and often parodied. Rather, it's the sense of loss and melancholy that haunts all his films, and injects a stark psychological realism into even the most outlandish of Anderson's dollhouse worlds.

Never has this central tension been better achieved than in Anderson's third feature, 2001's The Royal Tenenbaums, which begins with a divorce that ruptures the eponymous family and sets the stage for the comedy of trauma and regret that follows. The visual and aural pleasures herein are dazzling, from the wondrous house on Archer Avenue to the still-iconic costumes to Alec Baldwin's wry narration to Anderson's most pitch-perfect soundtrack (spanning Paul Simon, Nico, Elliott Smith, and more). But the movie sits atop this list because of the bruising humanity of the Tenenbaum clan that populates this meticulously arranged universe: Chas (Ben Stiller) and his unprocessed grief, Richie (Luke Wilson) and his yearning love for his adopted sister Margot (Gwyneth Paltrow), Margot's own ennui and searching for somewhere to belong. And then there's their father, Royal (Gene Hackman, in a towering late-period performance), desperately trying to force his way back into his children's lives and win back their love. Some other Anderson films might be more perfect, but The Royal Tenenbaums is glorious in its imperfection — and indeed, a loving portrait of humanity's own glorious imperfections. —Tyler Aquilina

