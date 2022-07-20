Wes Anderson's new movie sure sounds like a Wes Anderson movie

Asteroid City's A-list ensemble will gather at a Junior Stargazer convention in the desert in 1955.

Important dispatch from the Wes Anderson Cinematic Universe: The beloved filmmaker will reunite with Focus Features for his next film, Asteroid City.

Anderson will direct the film co-written by Roman Coppola, which is described as a "poetic meditation on the meaning of life." Set against the backdrop of a fictional American desert town and its Junior Stargazer convention circa 1955, Asteroid City will bring together students and parents from across the country for "scholarly competition, rest and recreation, comedy, drama, romance, and more," according to a press release. Poetic meditation? Vintage aesthetic? Quaint hobbies? Big cast searching for meaning in the outer reaches of their understanding? Yep, that's a Wes Anderson movie.

Wes Anderson attends the "The French Dispatch" - Paris Gala Screening at Cinema UGC Normandie on October 24, 2021 in Paris, France. Wes Anderson | Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Anderson will also produce alongside longtime collaborators Steven Rales and Jeremy Dawson. The auteur previously collaborated with Focus Features on the Oscar-nominated Moonrise Kingdom.

"We are beyond thrilled to be the global home for Asteroid City, bringing Focus back in business with Wes and his producing partners," Peter Kujawski, chairman of Focus Features, said in a statement. "Wes is a generational talent whose films delight audiences around the world; and we're sure that the combination of his incredibly emotional story and vision combined with the insanely talented group of actors he has assembled, will mean that Asteroid City will be no different."

Last year, Anderson released The French Dispatch, a pastel-hued love letter to journalists starring Swinton, Bill Murray, Timothée Chalamet, Owen Wilson, and many others. Other credits include The Grand Budapest Hotel, The Darjeeling Limited, Fantastic Mr. Fox, and The Royal Tenenbaums.

