Welcome to the Blumhouse directors to debut 4 movie trailers during EW panel

Get ready for another look inside the Blumhouse. Directors of four upcoming thrillers being released under the banner Welcome to the Blumhouse will debut trailers for their movies at a virtual panel being jointly hosted by EW and the website Black Girl Nerds. The panel will start 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET on Wednesday and will also feature appearances by Blumhouse Productions founder Jason Blum and actress Jamie Lee Curtis, whose many credits include 2018's Blumhouse-produced Halloween.

The four films whose trailers will be debuted at the panel are The Lie, Black Box, Nocturne, and Evil Eye. The Lie stars Mireille Enos, Peter Sarsgaard, and Joey King, and is directed by Veena Sud, while Black Box stars Mamoudou Athie and Phylicia Rashad and is directed by Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr. Evil Eye is from directors Elan Dassani and Rajeev Dassani and is executive produced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas; Nocturne is written and directed by Zu Quirke.

The Welcome to the Blumhouse slate of films showcases diverse casts, female, and emerging filmmakers and is a collaboration between Blumhouse Productions and Amazon Studios. Amazon Prime Video will launch the initial four Welcome to the Blumhouse movies as double features starting with The Lie and Black Box, both premiering on Oct. 6. Evil Eye and Nocturne will debut Oct. 13. Four more Welcome to the Blumhouse films will launch in 2021.

Wednesday's panel will be hosted by myself and Ryanne Bennett from Black Girl Nerds.

