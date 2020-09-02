Welcome to the Blumhouse trailer teases 4 new tales of terror

Amazon Prime Video has just released a teaser trailer for a quartet of films being released in October under the banner Welcome to the Blumhouse. This collaboration between Blumhouse and Amazon is made up of movies that showcase diverse casts and female and emerging filmmakers.

The streaming service will launch the initial slate of four films as double features starting with The Lie, which stars Mireille Enos, Peter Sarsgaard, and Joey King, and is directed by Veena Sud (The Killing, 7 Seconds) and Black Box, which stars Mamoudou Athie and Phylicia Rashad and is directed by Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr. (Born with It), both premiering on October 6. Launching the following week on October 13 is Evil Eye, from directors Elan Dassani and Rajeev Dassani (A Day’s Work, Jinn) and executive produced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Nocturne, written and directed by Zu Quirke, making her feature film debut. The second batch of films will launch in 2021.