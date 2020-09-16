Watch EW's Welcome to the Blumhouse panel: 4 new trailers (and Jamie Lee Curtis)

The Halloween star and Blumhouse chief Jason Blum are among the panelists at the virtual event, which is co-hosted by Black Girl Nerds.

Want to get a glimpse of what they've been cooking up over at Blumhouse? Then you definitely need to check out the Welcome to the Blumhouse panel, which EW is co-hosting with Black Girl Nerds. Co-hosted by myself and Ryanne Bennett, the panel features trailer premieres for the first four films to debut under the Welcome to the Blumhouse banner: The Lie, Black Box, Nocturne, and Evil Eye. The panel also includes chats with the movies' directors and a special appearance by Jason Blum and the one-and-only Jamie Lee Curtis.

The Lie stars Mireille Enos, Peter Sarsgaard, and Joey King, and is directed by Veena Sud, while Black Box stars Mamoudou Athie and Phylicia Rashad and is directed by Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr. Evil Eye is from directors Elan Dassani and Rajeev Dassani and is executive produced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas; Nocturne is written and directed by Zu Quirke.

The Welcome to the Blumhouse slate of films showcases diverse casts, female, and emerging filmmakers and is a collaboration between Blumhouse Productions and Amazon Studios. Amazon Prime Video will launch the initial four Welcome to the Blumhouse movies as double features starting with The Lie and Black Box, both premiering on Oct. 6. Evil Eye and Nocturne will debut Oct. 13. Four more Welcome to the Blumhouse films will launch in 2021.

Exclusively watch the panel above.

