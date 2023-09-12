Weird Barbie was inspired by David Bowie — and hairless cats

Watch an exclusive first look at the Barbie featurette from the digital release, available to buy or rent now.

Something tells us Weird Barbie has spent many days dancing to "Starman" in her dreamhouse.

A new bonus feature offers more insight into the creation of the zany Barbie character played by Kate McKinnon. EW can share an exclusive first look at "It's a Weird World," one of the six special clips featured on the digital release of Greta Gerwig's summer box office hit, available now to buy ($29.99) or rent ($24.99) on participating movie digital platforms.

"Greta described Weird Barbie in the script as a cross between David Bowie and a hairless cat," star and producer Margot Robbie shares in the clip (above), calling it a "strangely accurate" descriptor.

Barbie Kate McKinnon in 'Barbie' | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

The character was molded after the Barbies that got played with a little too much: "You'd brush out her hair and then you decided you want to cut it, then you'd see what happens if you light it on fire and draw all over her face," Gerwig adds in the featurette. "You put her in the splits and try to change her clothes. I had this idea like, 'Well we have to have a Barbie that represents that fate of so many Barbies.' I wanted her to be funny and wise."

McKinnon, whom Gerwig has known since their college days, was the director's very first choice for the role. Similarly, when the Saturday Night Live alum found out her former playwright course classmate had been tapped to direct the film, she knew she had to be a part of it. "I always thought she was most talented person I've ever met," Gerwig says of the star. "It was special when we were on set together. It was a very full-circle moment."

To create Weird Barbie's mismatched look, Barbie hair and makeup artist Ivana Primorac referenced Barbies that were "mutilated," experimenting with about four different styles of wigs before landing on the short, spiked hair in the movie. Check out a few of the versions in the featurette above.

The rest of the featurette explores the creation of Weird Barbie's dreamhouse, as well as the other discontinued Barbies that appear in Barbie Land. Other special features on the digital release include "Welcome to Barbie Land," "Becoming Barbie," "Playing Dress-Up," and "Musical Make Believe."

McKinnon previously divulged some fun behind-the-scenes Weird Barbie tidbits during EW's Around the Table with Gerwig and the cast, including the fact that she donned a fake leg for those scenes involving great flexibility — and a heavy one at that. It was all masterminded by production designer Sarah Greenwood.

"Sarah, who did the set design was like, 'I've made all these holes in the wall where she can put her real leg in, and then we'll rig the other leg up,'" Gerwig explains. "It was like a practical effect." In one particular scene with Weird Barbie doing the splits, McKinnon's legs were actually hidden within a secret compartment while she had two fake legs on the side.

Check out Barbie's digital release for more behind-the-scenes tidbits.

