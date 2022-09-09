"Al should win an Oscar for the song," says Weird: The Al Yankovic Story star Daniel Radcliffe.

Weird Al Yankovic may have an Oscar campaign ahead for original song 'Now You Know'

Weird Al Yankovic, Oscar nominee?

It could happen. The parody singer-songwriter has composed a new song, "Now You Know," for the off-the-wall (and heavily fictionalized) biopic about his own life, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

While many of his classic tracks, including "Eat It," "I Love Rocky Road," and "Amish Paradise," are included on the soundtrack and in the storytelling, Yankovic got the opportunity to contribute an original song to the end credits.

And director Eric Appel promises it's just as much of an earworm as his most beloved parodies. "That one's been in my head," he told EW while sitting down with us at our studio at the Toronto International Film Festival where the film had its world premiere.

Weird The Al Yankovic Story; CENTURY CITY, CA - MARCH 7: Musician Weird Al Yankovic attending "N.A.R.M. Gala" on March 7, 1986 at the Century Plaza Hotel in Century City, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) Daniel Radcliffe is playing 'Weird Al' Yankovic in 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.' | Credit: Aaron Epstein/ROKU; Ron Galella Collection/Getty

The cast thinks Yankovic should win an Oscar for his efforts, assuming the Roku Originals title is qualified for eligibility with a theatrical release. "See you at the Oscars," Evan Rachel Wood, who plays Madonna in the film, quipped, when Appel mentioned the song. "It should [win]. It's his time."

And when given an opportunity to mention anything he wanted about Weird, Daniel Radcliffe, who portrays the man himself, reiterated his desire for Yankovic to get some awards love. "I'd like to just once again plug that Al should win an Oscar for the song," he concluded. Moments later, Wood added, "We're seriously campaigning — it starts today."

Yankovic is no stranger to accolades, having won five Grammy Awards (he's been nominated for an additional 11). He also has four gold records and six platinum records in the United States. But an Oscar would make a nice addition to that hardware.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.