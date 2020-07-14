Wedding Crashers director on long-awaited sequel: 'We're having conversations'

Wedding Crashers type Movie

Put some meatloaf in the oven, because talk of a Wedding Crashers sequel is heating up!

From the minute his R-rated comedy opened huge in 2005, director David Dobkin has been approached to come up with another round of debauchery for Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson. Then, in 2016, it appeared that the long-awaited followup was a go when star Isla Fisher let it slip that Vaughn told her that they were making a sequel.

"We talked about it for many, many years," Dobkin tells EW as he celebrates Crashers turning 15. "Vince, Owen, and I sat down at one point early on, when they were pressuring us to come up with something, and we had a lot of fun, but we realized we were remaking the same movie again and we really didn’t want to do that."

Dobkin says he gets a call every couple years to gauge his interest and within the last few years he finally came up with the core of what a sequel could look like.

"I had an idea that really stuck in my mind," he reveals. "Ten or more years later, all of a sudden these guys are in their mid to late 40s and they end up single — what do they do? That’s interesting to me, because I know guys in their mid to late 40s who have ended up single, whether it’s out of marriages that didn’t work out or they just didn’t find anyone to marry, and it’s a head trip for men, the idea of maybe I’m not going to be a dad, maybe I’m not going to be married. So it became a real cultural question and it yielded an interesting kind of center to the movie."

The filmmaker, who recently reunited with Crashers alums Rachel McAdams and Will Ferrell for Netflix's Eurovision, goes on to say that he's "played around with a screenplay" that Wilson and Vaughn still need to read and work on, but "we are having conversations."

"We don’t feel in a rush to make the movie, we never have," says Dobkin, citing sequels like Blade Runner 2049 that benefited from only returning when the timing and circumstances were right. "I believe in sequels that are new and appropriate, and I don’t think there’s a time limit of chasing what that is. There may be one day when we can finally get it all together. I can tell you that it’s really fun to read those voices of these guys on the page again. There was a joy that I was surprised at when I read the first draft of what could have been, or maybe one day will be, this sequel. I do think audiences would love it."

