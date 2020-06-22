The coming-of-age story from Gloria Calderon Kellett and Natasha Rothwell will focus on "the Brown kids, the LGBTQ kids, the Black kids, the real outsiders, and not the Brat Pack cool kids."

Coming-of-age film We Were There, Too to tell story of Black, Brown, LGBTQ 'outsiders'

A new film was born during quarantine from writers Gloria Calderon Kellett and Natasha Rothwell, and it's headed to HBO Max.

We Were There, Too is described as a coming-of-age story set in Chicago inspired by the 1980 John Hughes films where the focus is on "the Brown kids, the LGBTQ kids, the Black kids, the real outsiders, and not the Brat Pack cool kids," according to Deadline, which broke the news on Monday. Calderon Kellett and Rothman will collaborate on the feature as producers alongside Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.

"Some good things come out of quarantine. And working with the queen @natasharothwell is the best silver lining ever!" Calderon Kellett, who serves as executive producer, co-showrunner, director, writer, and actress on Pop TV's One Day at a Time, shared via Twitter.

Rothwell, who stars and writes on HBO's Insecure, also shared her excitement over the budding partnership with Calderon Kellett via Twitter on Monday.

"I can't quite put into words how excited I am to be working on this project with @everythingloria!!!"

It is uncertain at this time when We Were There, Too will head to the studio to begin production due to the coronavirus pandemic.