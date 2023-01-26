David Harbour's spooky spirit goes viral, scares Jennifer Coolidge in We Have a Ghost trailer

Christopher Landon is best known for directing horror movies like 2014's Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones, 2017's Happy Death Day, and 2020's Freaky. Landon stays in the supernatural zone for his new Netflix movie We Have a Ghost, (launching Feb. 24) but deploys a more suitable-for-all-ages vibe.

"We Have a Ghost is about a slightly dysfunctional family that moves into an old haunted house," says Landon, who also wrote the film's screenplay, adapting a short story called "Ernest" by Geoff Manaugh. "Instead of being scared off by the ghost, like everyone else, they decide to double down, and their dad, Frank, who is played by Anthony Mackie, creates a YouTube channel and makes the ghost and his family internet-famous."

The ghost, Ernest, is portrayed by someone with plenty of experience when it comes to onscreen spookiness: Stranger Things star David Harbour.

"He was my first choice," says Landon. "I knew that the role was incredibly challenging because there's no dialog, so he just has to do so much with so little. We had a meeting, and he told me he was terrified of doing it, which I thought was great because it shows that he was feeling vulnerable and intrigued and excited. By the end of our meeting, I think we both felt really strongly that it was a good match."

In the film, Harbour's ghost teams up with the youngest son of Mackie's character, played by Jahi Winston, and a neighbor, portrayed by Isabella Russo, to find out more about Ernest's life (and death). The film's cast also includes Tig Notaro as a government agent hellbent on capturing Ernest and Jennifer Coolidge as a TV medium.

"She was a blast," says Landon of the White Lotus star. "I've never had so much fun working with someone. She comes to set so eager and excited and ready to play and it's just such a joy. I was so lucky that we got her and even more lucky that, you know, she's blown up in such a massive way. It's funny because I'm a gay, so we've been loving her for a very long time, but it's nice to see her getting the recognition and the attention that she deserves."

We Have a Ghost costars Erica Ash, Faith Ford, Niles Fitch, and Steve Coulter.

Exclusively see images and the poster for We Have a Ghost below and the film's trailer above.

We Have A Ghost Jahi Winston, Isabella Russo, and David Harbour in 'We Have a Ghost' | Credit: Netflix

We Have A Ghost Anthony Mackie, Erica Ash, Niles Fitch, and Jahi Winston in 'We Have a Ghost' | Credit: Scott Saltzman/Netflix

We Have A Ghost Director Christopher Landon and Tig Notaro shooting 'We have a Ghost' | Credit: Scott Saltzman/Netflix

We Have A Ghost Jennifer Coolidge in 'We Have a Ghost' | Credit: Netflix

We Have A Ghost 'We Have a Ghost' key art | Credit: Netflix

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.