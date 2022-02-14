Watch all the trailers that aired during Super Bowl LVI

It's a total trailer touchdown!

During the Super Bowl on Sunday, movie and TV fans were treated to so many trailers for upcoming buzzy movies and TV shows that it's totally understandable if you missed a few. That's why EW is here to help — we rounded up all the trailers that aired during Super Bowl LVI, from all those Marvel projects to the upcoming Jurassic Park reunion and more.

Watch (or rewatch) them all below.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The trippy new footage for Marvel's Sam Raimi-directed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness featured a deeper look into Benedict Cumberbatch's continued struggled with the multiverse after Spider-Man: No Way Home, but the biggest shocker came from an offscreen voice heard during the trailer. Is that a certain bald-headed X-Men hero we hear?!

Moon Knight

And the psychedelic Marvel trailers just keep on coming! Oscar Isaac's Disney+ Moon Knight series also revealed new footage — although much shorter and with less twists and surprises than the Doctor Strange sequel trailer. But hey, we'll still take it.

Jurassic World Dominion

Life finds a way in the new Jurassic World Dominion trailer, as the ecological disaster reunites the original Jurassic Park trio of Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum as their beloved roles of Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler, and Ian Malcolm. BD Wong's original villain Dr. Henry Wu also makes his return in the footage.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Nope

It's an absolute "yup" from us to Jordan Peele's upcoming horror epic Nope. The mysterious movie stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun as residents of a lonely gulch of inland California bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery, and the trailer hints at a very close encounter that wreaks havoc on the unsuspecting population.

The Lost City

Sandra Bullock gets taken — or is that tooken? — in the new trailer for The Lost City. The action-adventure comedy follows a famous romance novelist (Bullock) who gets unwittingly thrown into one of her fictional adventures in the jungle by an eccentric billionaire named Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe), who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient treasure from her latest story. Channing Tatum also brings some hilarious himbo representation as the cover model who decides he can totally rescue her, despite having no skills or real jungle experience to speak of.

The Adam Project

During Netflix's extended look at all the streamer's upcoming movies, Ryan Reynolds' time-travel adventure The Adam Project got a supersized focus. The Deadpool star plays a pilot from the year 2050 who goes back in time to 2022 and teams up with his younger, 12-year-old self (played by newcomer Walker Scobell) to find his love, Laura (Zoe Saldana), who mysteriously disappeared from the timeline.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

The furry blue speedster is back in the new trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2, but this time Sonic (Ben Schwartz) is facing off against his greatest nemesis yet: Knuckles (Idris Elba).

Ambulance

While Los Angeles was playing host to the Super Bowl, Michael Bay's version of the SoCal city featured a much different kind of battle in the new trailer for Ambulance. The heist-gone-wrong movie stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Eiza González and centers around — you guessed it — an ambulance.

