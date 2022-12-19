Watch Tom Cruise ride a motorcycle off a cliff for dangerous Mission: Impossible stunt

The team behind the upcoming action sequel call it "the biggest stunt in cinema history."

Tom Cruise has done it again.

Shortly after jumping out of a plane while thanking fans for supporting Top Gun: Maverick this year, Cruise and the team behind his next Mission: Impossible film have released a new behind-the-scenes clip highlighting one of the action sequel's most impressive stunts. The stunt finds Cruise riding a motorcycle off of a cliff before performing a base jump.

"I've wanted to do it since I was a little kid," Cruise says in the video. "It all comes down to one thing: The audience."

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One writer/director Christopher McQuarrie adds that the stunt required coordination between different disciplines. As such, Cruise put together "a master plan" with input from a variety of specialists so he could practice both motocross and base jumping.

Cruise apparently performed more than 500 sky dives and over 13,000 motocross jumps to prepare for the stunt, and this video features footage of many of them.

Recording such an intricate stunt requires proper technology. McQuarrie says that "even two years ago, the cameras didn't exist" to capture Cruise's feat on film, but now the team has them in hand. The team also relied on computer simulations to determine the right angle to build their ramp.

"How do we involve the audience? I just want to give them that thrill," Cruise says.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Tom Cruise performs a stunt for 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One.' | Credit: Paramount Pictures

"Pretty much the biggest stunt in cinema history," base jumping coach John DeVore says. "Tom Cruise just rode a motorcycle off a cliff six times today."

Watch the epic video above. Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One is set to hit theaters in July 2023, with the sequel following in 2024.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: