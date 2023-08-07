The Oscar winner plays the first female Prime Minister of Israel in the new drama, in theaters Aug. 25.

Helen Mirren has played numerous fierce women from the likes of Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen to Fast & Furious matriarch Queenie Shaw — and now, she's adding Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir to her legendary resume.

The actor plays Meir in Guy Nattiv's new historical thriller Golda, which highlights the Prime Minister's leadership during the Yom Kippur War in 1973. EW has an exclusive look, above, at Mirren's physical transformation — one that "takes two and half hours every day" in the makeup chair, according to Karen Hartley, the hair and makeup designer for the production.

GOLDA, Helen Mirren as Golda Meir, Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir Helen Mirren in 'Golda'; Golda Meir | Credit: Everett Collection; David Rubinger/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

Mirren emphasized the significance of physically embodying Meir's look, saying, "We have to present an image that's recognizable as Golda Meir." "Her look was so important," Mirren said. "I had to feel that it was a part of me."

Over the 19 days of the potentially catastrophic conflict, Meir must overcome political pressures at home and abroad — including a rocky relationship with Henry Kissinger (Liev Schreiber) — to lead her country through the crisis.

"We went through a journey with the makeup…it's such a mighty character with such an incredible history," Mirren said.

Nattiv said that Mirren's transformation was total: "In every sense, she was Golda."

Golda opens in theaters Friday, Aug. 25. Fathom Events will also host one-night-only advance screenings on Wednesday, Aug. 23, featuring an exclusive pre-recorded Q&A with Mirren and Nattiv.

