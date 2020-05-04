You can watch nearly every Star Wars movie for free this week — here’s how

Happy May the Fourth!

Star Wars Day is finally here, and apart from the fantastic Taika Waititi Star Wars announcement, there is even better news for fans. Sling TV is letting viewers in the U.S. watch nine Star Wars movies completely for free all week, including Episodes I through VIII plus Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Image zoom Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm; Lucasfilm; Everett Collection

Stream now! Star Wars Episodes I through VIII and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, free; sling.com

Viewers can sign up to stream at Sling TV’s website without a cable account or credit card. The week-long promotion is part of the streaming service’s Happy Hour program, which lets viewers watch free live TV every night from more than 50 channels, such as CNN, NBC, BBC America, and FX.

While the nine-movie lineup doesn’t include the most recent entry to the series, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, fans can officially stream it now on Disney+. Sling TV is also running a sweepstakes competition that gives viewers a chance to win a signed Mace Windu lightsaber worth approximately $549.

The Star Wars titles available on Sling TV will take around 22 hours to stream from beginning to end. But if you’ve already blazed through them, there’s still other newly released Star Wars content for fans to watch, including Disney+’s new Mandalorian docuseries and the series finale for Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Start streaming now, and May the Fourth be with you.

