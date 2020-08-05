The 24th tells the story of an all-Black U.S. military unit pushed to the brink by police in Jim Crow-era Texas.

Watch exclusive trailer for The 24th, a new film about soldiers involved in Houston Riot of 1917

Writer/director Kevin Willmott is coming off the heels of the acclaimed Spike Lee joint Da 5 Bloods, which he co-wrote, to share another story of the American military failing to look out for its Black soldiers.

Unlike fellow World War I film 1917, which is set in the same year, the battle depicted in The 24th takes place on our home turf.

Based on a true story, the all-Black 24th United States Infantry Regiment based in Jim Crow-era Houston, Texas started a mutiny in response to the insistent, violent abuse they received from the city's police officers.

What's now known as the Houston Riot of 1917 resulted in multiple deaths, and the largest murder trial in American history.

The film stars Empire's Trai Byers, who co-wrote the film with Willmott, as well as Bashir Salahuddin, Mo McRae, Thomas Haden Church, Aja Naomi King, and Mykelti Williamson.

The 24th will be released by Vertical Entertainment onto virtual cinemas, VOD, and Digital on Aug. 21.

