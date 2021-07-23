How to watch the Jungle Cruise world premiere red carpet livestream with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt

Jungle Cruise type Movie genre Adventure

All aboard! Jungle Cruise is ready to shove off, and we've got your first-class ticket.

EW and PEOPLE are set to cohost the world premiere of the long-awaited adventure film starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, and based on the Disney theme park ride.

The premiere will take place Saturday at Disneyland, and we'll be live on the red carpet with EW executive editor Patrick Gomez and PEOPLE senior editor Melody Chiu. Fans can watch the red carpet livestream below, starting at 9:45 p.m. ET/6:45 p.m. PT. Expect appearances from the film's stars, including Johnson, Blunt, and Edgar Ramírez.

The event will also be streaming on on PeopleTV as well as PEOPLE and EW's official Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Set to be released on July 30 in theaters and on Disney+ via premier access, Jungle Cruise stars Johnson as wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff, and Blunt as intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Together they embark on a journey to find a magical tree, but their adventure won't be an easy float.

Johnson recently teased the premiere on Instagram, posting a behind-the-scenes video of the setup and writing, "Our goal is to treat fans with the biggest red carpet EVENT OF THE YEAR thats EPIC, SPECTACULAR & FUN!!!"

