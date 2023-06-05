Bird Box Barcelona might be set a world away from its predecessor, but the key to survival remains the same: "Whatever you do," says a character in the above teaser, "don't open your eyes."

The follow-up to 2018's Bird Box, one of the most-watched movies in Netflix history, stars Mario Casas as Sebastian, a survivor of the mysterious, sight-based cataclysm wiping out the world's population. Navigating the the streets of Spain, he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors. But as they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows.

'Bird Box Barcelona' 'Bird Box Barcelona' | Credit: Netflix

Barcelona is set in the same world as the Sandra Bullock hit, and producer Dylan Clark tells EW via email "this is not a prequel."

"The events that we see Malorie/Sandra Bullock endure in the original Bird Box are happening at the same time that Sebastian/Mario Casas is going through his journey," he says. "Being in Barcelona gave us a chance to see how surviving this intense threat in an iconic city poses different challenges."

"Malorie's journey was just the first chapter of this global, apocalyptic event," adds producer Chris Morgan. As we were developing the original film, we often discussed what would be happening at the same time in different countries around the world."

Morgan continues, "During this extinction-level event for humanity, how would families in Europe, Asia, Africa respond to the mysterious creatures' sudden appearance around the globe? What unique challenges would people face based on their geography, culture, their politics? Bird Box: Barcelona gives us the opportunity to expand and explore the mystery further."

"The world is now much more interconnected than ever," adds Clark. "Battling through the COVID years highlighted this. We were all affected similarly, forcing us to find ways to endure and survive. The mythology of Bird Box lends itself to our collective experiences of survival."

Bird Box Barcelona also stars Georgina Campbell, Diego Calva, Alejandra Howard, Naila Schuberth, Patrick Criado, and Celia Freijeiro. It touches down on Netflix July 14. Watch the teaser above.

