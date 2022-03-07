Deep Water, where the two first met, lands on Hulu later this month.

You can finally watch the trailer for Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas' erotic thriller

The Deep Water trailer makes clear why these two actors were chosen for the movie. Affleck's Vic Van Allen and de Armas' Melinda Van Allen are in a superficially happy marriage roiled by dark undercurrents. Affleck's black-eyed performance is therefore reminiscent of Gone Girl, though it must be said that the new movie's source material (a 1957 novel by The Talented Mr. Ripley author Patricia Highsmith) predates Gillian Flynn by several decades.

Despite their protestations of love, Vic and Melinda clearly aren't happy in a monogamous relationship. So Melinda starts playing mind games and taking other lovers, which is all well and good until bodies start dropping.

"Do you think we'll ever just be happy?" Melinda asks her husband in the final moments of the trailer.

"God, I hope so," he responds.

A happy ending didn't manifest for Affleck and de Armas in real life, and doesn't sound likely for these troubled movie characters either. But Deep Water still seems like a fun ride. Watch the trailer above; it lands on Hulu on March 18.

