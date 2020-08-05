Bring on the popcorn and nachos! Tribeca Film Festival and Walmart are partnering to host the Walmart Drive-in, a series of free drive-in movie screenings across the country.

The offerings, curated by Tribeca, include Black Panther, The LEGO Batman Movie, E.T., and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Fans can also expect virtual or real-life visits from celebrities like Drew Barrymore, LeBron James, and Jennifer Garner.

Off the heels of Tribeca's recent successful drive-in series, the new campaign will roll out in 160 Walmart stores nationwide. The Walmart Drive-in will turn parking lots into outdoor cinemas from Aug. 14 to Oct. 21, with 320 showings of hit movies.

Selections include:

Sports stories like Friday Night Lights, The Karate Kid, and Space Jam

Blockbuster franchises including Black Panther, Pokémon Detective Pikachu, The LEGO Batman Movie, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, Spy Kids, Teen Titans GO! To the Movies, and Wonder Woman

Out-of-this-world stories like E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Ghostbusters, and Men in Black: International

Classic tales including Back to the Future, Beetlejuice, The Goonies, and The Wizard of Oz

Inspiring true stories from Dolphin Tale to Selena

Family-friendly picks like Cars, The Iron Giant, The LEGO Movie, and Madagascar

Ahead of each feature presentation, audiences will screen one of a number of short films, including Bilby, Bird Karma, Brooklyn Breeze, CROW: The Legend, Fire in Cardboard City, INVASION!, Looney Tunes’ Boo! Appetweet, and Marooned.

During the tour, filmmakers and special guests will help Walmart celebrate bringing the big screen back to communities. Barrymore will serve as a virtual host for all events, welcoming guests to a fun, socially-distanced night out. She will also make a surprise in-person appearance at one location. Garner, James, This Is Us star Chrissy Metz, and Peter Berg will make surprise virtual or in-person appearances at select showings as well.

“We recognize the challenges our customers and their families have faced over the last few months and we wanted to create an experience where they could come together safely to create new memories,” said Janey Whiteside, Walmart’s chief customer officer. “The Walmart Drive-in is one small way we’re supporting the communities we serve.”

Starting today at 5:00 p.m. ET, families can visit www.TheWalmartDriveIn.com to discover dates, store locations, and the movies for each stop on the tour.