Kill Bill star Vivica A. Fox wants Quentin Tarantino to cast Zendaya in a sequel

It's been well-established that a potential sequel would feature the daughter of Fox's character (originally played by young actress Ambrosia Kelley) setting out to avenge her mother, who the Bride (Uma Thurman) kills in the opening minutes of Vol. 1. "The star will be Vernita Green’s [Fox’s] daughter, Nikki," Tarantino told EW in 2004. "I’ve already got the whole mythology: Sofie Fatale [Julie Dreyfus] will get all of Bill’s money. She’ll raise Nikki, who’ll take on the Bride. Nikki deserves her revenge every bit as much as the Bride deserved hers."

In an interview with NME, Fox suggested Tarantino cast Zendaya to play her daughter all grown up. "I was doing an interview and they asked, ‘What young actress would you get to play your daughter?’ and I was like ‘No, Ambrosia!’ but they meant an established actress,” Fox said. “So I went, Zendaya! How hot would that be? And that would probably greenlight this project. Because her and Uma are both very tall, and it would just be kick-butt, and I love her.”

“Hopefully now we can put that out, like ‘Tarantino, cast Zendaya!’" she added. "And spark his interest to put it on the fast track. Wouldn’t it be amazing?”

Last year, Tarantino said that he had spoken to Thurman about making Vol. 3, telling Andy Cohen that the sequel was “definitely in the cards.” Of course, the director has long been adamant that he will retire from filmmaking after his tenth feature, meaning Kill Bill: Vol. 3 would potentially be his final film. (2019's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was his ninth directorial effort.) Then again, he counts Vols. 1 and 2 as a single film — perhaps 3 would simply be another part of the whole?

Zendaya will next be seen in Malcolm & Marie, a new film produced during the COVID-19 shutdown, also starring John David Washington.

