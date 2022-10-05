David Harbour delivers 'season's beatings' in trailer for action-comedy Violent Night
Could Father Christmas become our latest favorite action star? Stranger things have happened, judging by the just-released trailer for the holiday season-set action-comedy Violent Night (out Dec. 2).
The film stars David Harbour as Santa Claus, who must step in and save the day when a group of mercenaries jingle onto the naughty list by attacking the estate of a wealthy family on Christmas Eve. The film's cast also includes John Leguizamo, who plays the movie's villain, as well as Beverly D'Angelo, and Leah Brady.
Violent Night is directed by Tommy Wirkola, the Norwegian filmmaker who previously directed the 2009 zombie horror-comedy Dead Snow and 2013's Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters. The movie's producers include David Leitch, who made John Wick with Chad Stahelski and went on to direct Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, and this year's Bullet Train. The script for Violent Night is by Pat Casey and Josh Miller, who wrote 2020's Sonic the Hedgehog and its 2022 sequel.
Violent Night will screen at the upcoming New York Comic Con before steering its one-horse open sleigh into cinemas on Dec. 2.
