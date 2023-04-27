Dodgeball sequel in the works with Vince Vaughn set to return

Ready to head back to the court?

Vince Vaughn will return to star in a sequel to Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, EW can confirm. The project is in early development at 20th Century Studios and will be scripted by Jordan VanDina (The Binge, Animaniacs). No further details, including other returning cast or storyline, are available.

Rawson Marshall Thurber wrote and directed the first 2004 movie, centered on a group of misfits who enter a dodgeball tournament in Las Vegas in an effort to save their local gym from the onslaught of a corporate fitness chain. Vaughn starred as Peter La Fleur, the owner of the gym who rallies the ragtag group of employees and devoted customers to square off against opposing fitness chain leader and health nut White Goodman (Ben Stiller).

DODGEBALL: A TRUE UNDERDOG STORY Vince Vaughn in 'Dodgeball' | Credit: Everett Collection

The sports comedy also starred Justin Long, Christine Taylor, Missi Pyle, Stephen Root, and Jason Bateman and counted star Stiller as a producer. Buzz of a potential sequel came last year when Long revealed that Vaughn already had an idea laid out and that it just needed Stiller's approval. According to Long, Stiller had been a "little trepidatious" about doing a sequel to a title so beloved. "It's very risky," he told ComicBook.com. "You don't wanna shit on the original, you want something just as good."

Vaughn confirmed not too long after that Stiller appeared open to revisiting it. "I had an idea that was fun and the studio likes it, so we'll see where it goes," the actor said at the premiere of his holiday film, Christmas with the Campbells. "I think Ben is open to doing it. I think he's in the same boat as me actually, which is, 'If it's a really fun and great idea, then that's fun,' but 'If it's just something to go do it again, then why?'"

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.