Vin Diesel's son will be in Fast & Furious 9

"Definitely eager to share it," Diesel recently told EW of the long-delayed F9, which is currently slated to drive into theaters on June 25. "When you make a good movie, your first goal is to make something that you can be proud of, and in the film business you learn from the very beginning that when the film gets released, even without the pandemic, is rarely in your control. But when you really think about the quality of the movie, there's more time you have to work in post-production, more time to get the shots right; it does give you a little bit of a cushion. I want to get the movie out for all of the great fans who have been waiting for this chapter — and yet look at the world that we live in."