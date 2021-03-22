Vin Diesel's son will be in Fast & Furious 9
Reportedly, 10-year-old Vincent Sinclair will play a younger version of his dad's beloved character Dominic Toretto.
A newer model of a tested classic is parking over at Fast & Furious 9.
EW has confirmed The Fast and the Furious franchise star Vin Diesel's 10-year-old son, Vincent Sinclair, has filmed scenes for the upcoming sequel. EW wasn't able to confirm the role, but TMZ reported Sinclair will play a younger version of his dad's beloved character Dominic Toretto.
The role marks the big-screen debut for Diesel's son, who reportedly filmed his scenes back in 2019 at the age of 9. If he does play Younger Dom, Sinclair picks up the role from Alex McGee, who portrayed the part in a flashback in 2015's Furious 7.
Across its 20-year history, the Fast and the Furious franchise has grossed nearly $6 billion at the global box office across the first eight films, with stars like Diesel, Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez, Dwayne Johnson, Charlize Theron, Tyrese Gibson, John Cena, and more cruising in and out of various installments over the years.
"Definitely eager to share it," Diesel recently told EW of the long-delayed F9, which is currently slated to drive into theaters on June 25. "When you make a good movie, your first goal is to make something that you can be proud of, and in the film business you learn from the very beginning that when the film gets released, even without the pandemic, is rarely in your control. But when you really think about the quality of the movie, there's more time you have to work in post-production, more time to get the shots right; it does give you a little bit of a cushion. I want to get the movie out for all of the great fans who have been waiting for this chapter — and yet look at the world that we live in."
