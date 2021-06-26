Vin Diesel says he would do a Fast & Furious musical: 'I'm dying to do a musical'
The F9 star said he's been "dying to do a musical my whole life."
Space might not be the final frontier for The Fast Saga - not when Broadway awaits.
Vin Diesel, at least, seemed very down for a Fast & Furious musical during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday. When Clarkson asked him if he'd be interested in a musical version of the franchise, the F9 star said, "Well, I'm dying to do a musical... I've been dying to do a musical my whole life. I was this close to doing Guys and Dolls with Steven Spielberg, but we ended up not doing that." (Um... why did they not do that?!?)
"For the longest time, I thought the Nathan Detroit role in Guys and Dolls would be a very interesting one to revamp, the character that Frank Sinatra played," Diesel added. (Seriously, can we get this back on track? Someone get Spielberg on the phone!)
A Fast musical is certainly an intriguing idea. Diesel is, after all, something of a musician (he's released two pop singles), and The Fast Saga has plenty of ready-made musical moments when you think about it - imagine a full company rendition of "See You Again," for instance. There wouldn't be a dry eye in the house!
In the meantime, the latest film in the franchise, F9, is now playing in theaters and poised to score the biggest opening weekend for a movie since the start of the pandemic. Be sure to check out EW's BINGE: The Fast Saga podcast, featuring Diesel and many other members of the Fast crew, as well as our digital cover story on the film and complete coverage of F9 and The Fast Saga.
