Vin Diesel says he would do a Fast & Furious musical: 'I'm dying to do a musical'

Space might not be the final frontier for The Fast Saga - not when Broadway awaits.

Vin Diesel, at least, seemed very down for a Fast & Furious musical during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday. When Clarkson asked him if he'd be interested in a musical version of the franchise, the F9 star said, "Well, I'm dying to do a musical... I've been dying to do a musical my whole life. I was this close to doing Guys and Dolls with Steven Spielberg, but we ended up not doing that." (Um... why did they not do that?!?)

"For the longest time, I thought the Nathan Detroit role in Guys and Dolls would be a very interesting one to revamp, the character that Frank Sinatra played," Diesel added. (Seriously, can we get this back on track? Someone get Spielberg on the phone!)

A Fast musical is certainly an intriguing idea. Diesel is, after all, something of a musician (he's released two pop singles), and The Fast Saga has plenty of ready-made musical moments when you think about it - imagine a full company rendition of "See You Again," for instance. There wouldn't be a dry eye in the house!