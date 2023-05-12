The end of the road just got further away.

Buckle up: Vin Diesel says Fast X might be a trilogy now

The Fast & Furious franchise may take longer to reach its destination than we previously thought.

While at the Fast X premiere red carpet in Rome on Friday, star Vin Diesel let it slip that the series' eleventh entry might not be the end of the road, as was previously confirmed. Now, he says, Fast X might be the first in a concluding trilogy.

Vin Diesel in 'Fast X' Vin Diesel in 'Fast X' | Credit: Peter Mountain/Universal Pictures

"Without tipping the hat too much, I can say this: Going into making this movie, the studio had asked if this could be a two-parter," Diesel said. "And after the studio saw this Part 1, they said, 'Could you make Fast X, the finale, a trilogy?'"

"It's three acts in any story," added costar Michelle Rodriguez.

When the reporter tried to get an official confirmation, Diesel walked away with Rodriguez. "You're going to get me in trouble here," he said with a laugh.

Representatives for Universal didn't immediately respond to EW's request for confirmation.

Diesel previously announced last month at CinemaCon that Fast X is two movies, with Part 2 coming in 2025. Fast X director Louis Leterrier has officially signed on to direct the next Fast & Furious film, with Universal describing it as a "companion film" to Fast X. That clarification makes a lot more sense on the heels of Diesel's new claim.

Fast X brings back franchise stars Diesel, Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Jason Statham, Sung Kang, Charlize Theron, and Helen Mirren. The film follows Dominic Toretto (Diesel) and his "Fast family" as they face off against a new foe: Jason Momoa's Dante Reyes. Brie Larson and Meadow Walker Thornton-Allan, the daughter of late Fast star Paul Walker, are also part of the ensemble cast.

Fast X races into theaters May 19.

