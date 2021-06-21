The man who plays Dom says the rapper joined the franchise "just in time."

Cardi B is Fast becoming part of the family.

Vin Diesel, who plays everyone's favorite wheelin' wizard, Dominic Toretto, a.k.a. "Dom," promises that the hip-hop star will be back for another ride in Fast 10, the first of two films set to wrap up the mega-series.

"We are very much excited to evolve her character and to expand it to the finale," he told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere for F9, which opens Friday. "She made it just in time. She came in Fast 9 just in time."

The "WAP" singer appears in one memorable scene in the latest installment, playing a character called Leysa, who has a connection to Dom, and she actually hinted at her F10 cameo in an interview from the set of F9 on YouTube.

"Well, my management said Vin Diesel reached out and was talking about a role that on the next Fast & Furious would become a bigger role, and I'm like, 'Ahhhh, why not?'" she said.

Although she hasn't had many big-screen cameos (she appeared in 2019's Hustlers), the Fast crew was able to lure her in. "I was a little over doing short appearances in films, and I'm like, 'It's frickin' Fast & Furious,' so I was like, 'Get me there. Put me on a plan,'" she said.

Cardi revealed few details about her character, simply calling her "just that b----."

"I think she's conceited, that she's very confident," the hip-hop star said. "There's a difference between conceited and confident, but I think she's really both, and I guess she's very competitive."

F9 hits theaters June 25.

Be sure to check out EW's BINGE: The Fast Saga, which features the Fast family joining hosts Derek Lawrence and Chanelle Berlin Johnson for a race down memory lane.