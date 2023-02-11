Vin Diesel to reprise role of sci-fi antihero Riddick in Riddick: Furya

The actor will reteam with writer-director David Twohy for the fourth installment of the franchise.

While the Riddick films may never have achieved the commercial success of a certain other Vin Diesel–starring franchise, the actor has not given up on his sci-fi antihero, who was last seen in 2013's Riddick. Diesel announced Friday that he is reteaming with filmmaker David Twohy for Riddick: Furya, the fourth adventure in the future-set series.

Twohy has directed all of the previous films in the franchise, beginning with 2000's Pitch Black and continuing with 2004's The Chronicles of Riddick and Riddick. Diesel will star in and produce the movie under his One Race Films banner alongside Samantha Vincent.

Vin Diesel in 2004's 'The Chronicles Of Riddick'

In the film, Riddick finally comes back to his homeworld, a place he barely remembers and one he fears might be left in ruins by the Necromonger Empire. But there he finds other Furyans fighting for their existence against a new enemy. And some of these Furyans are more like Riddick than he could ever have imagined.

"Our legion fans have demanded it for years, and now we're finally ready to honor their call-to-action with Riddick: Furya," Twohy said in a statement. "My collaboration with Vin and One Race has spanned 20 fruitful years, as together we've created three movies, two video games, an anime production, and motion comics for the internet. This new big-screen event will see a return to Riddick's homeworld, where we finally get to explore Riddick's genesis."

Riddick: Furya does not yet have a release date.

