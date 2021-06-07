Vin Diesel honors 'eternal brotherhood' with Paul Walker as F9 revs towards theaters

As the cast and crew of the Fast and Furious movies know, you can't separate Paul Walker from this automative blockbuster saga. Ahead of the latest film's release in U.S. theaters on June 25, Vin Diesel looks back on his cast mate in a tribute that honors their "eternal brotherhood."

Diesel shared a photo on his Instagram account he says was shared with him by Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker. Her message for the Dom Toretto actor was about "how happy the photo makes her feel."

"Naturally, one gets filled with emotion, purpose and ultimately gratitude," Diesel wrote in response. "Eternal brotherhood is a blessing beyond words. Hope to make you proud… All love, Always."

Meadow responded in the comments with, "I love you."

It's been nearly eight years since Walker was killed in a car accident on Nov. 30, 2013. With each passing year, the cast of the franchise have made a point to keep Walker's memory alive and acknowledge his contribution to the films.

Chris "Ludacris" Bridges commented during an appearance on EW's BINGE: The Fast Saga podcast, "He's so extremely humble. He'll tell you straight what it is. And just his energy, man, I miss that energy so much."

On a separate episode of the podcast, Diesel shared a memory of how Walker predicted the success of the movies.

"We went to Mexico for MTV Spring Break, and on our way home, we just wanted to go back commercial, Paul and I," Diesel said of the promo tour for The Fast and the Furious. "And I'll never forget this: We're sitting on the floor of this airport, bags to the side, legs stretched out, thousands of people walking by, walking over us. Now he had already had some films out, so he was a little more familiar with what was to come, and he said, 'Vin, take all of this in. Take in the fact that all these people are just walking by us.' I said, 'Why,' and he said, 'Because when this movie comes out, our anonymity will be gone.' It was so telling, and it was so surreal, how he knew."