Buckle up, because the Fast & Furious franchise just got even bigger.

Fast X is now going to be two movies, with Part 2 coming in 2025, Vin Diesel announced at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Vin Diesel and Daniela Melchior in 'Fast X' Vin Diesel and Daniela Melchior in 'Fast X' | Credit: Peter Mountain/Universal Pictures

"This summer is only the beginning of Fast X," Diesel told the crowd. "And with all of your effort and with all of your love and the fact that you are a part of our family, Fast X will continue. And after this explosive summer, I will have the privilege of coming to you for Part 2 in 2025."

It was reported last week that Fast X director Louis Leterrier has officially signed on to direct the next Fast & Furious film, with Universal describing it as a "companion film" to Fast X. That clarification makes a lot more sense on the heels of Diesel's announcement that Fast X is now going to be two movies.

"Fast is now the longest franchise in motion picture history… with the same actors playing the same characters," Diesel continued. "This is our family, the audience is our family, and as we were building towards this achievement we attracted directors who brought their own magic to the saga... I'm proud to say for nearly two decades the Fast films have been the most successful film of every one of our directors."

Fast X brings back franchise stars Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Jason Statham, Sung Kang, Charlize Theron, and Helen Mirren. The film follows Dominic Toretto (Diesel) and his family as they face off against a new foe: a notorious villain named Dante Reyes, played by Jason Momoa. Brie Larson also joins the cast an agent who teams up with Dom.

Fast X races into theaters May 19.

— Additional reporting by Lauren Huff

