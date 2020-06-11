Viggo Mortensen to reunite with Green Book director for next film

Filmmaker Peter Farrelly is looking to make a film based on the book The Greatest Beer Run Ever.

Viggo Mortensen is looking to get back in the saddle with Green Book director Peter Farrelly on a new film.

The Lord of the Rings actor is negotiating a supporting role in a currently untitled Skydance movie based on The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A True Story of Friendship Stronger Than War by authors John "Chick" Donohue and J.T. Molloy, EW has learned.

The book, published in 2017, was inspired by the true story of Donohue, who, as a 26-year-old veteran of the Marine Corps, traveled to Vietnam in 1968 on a cargo ship to bring his army pals beer and good vibes. While there, he gets caught up in the Tet Offensive, a series of coordinated attacks by North Vietnam on more than 100 cities and outposts in South Vietnam.

The film's script will be co-written by Farrelly, Brian Currie, and Pete Jones. Variety first reported the news.

The last time Mortensen collaborated with Farrelly, their 2018 film Green Book won three Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actor, the latter for Mahershala Ali's performance. Mortensen, too, received a nomination for Best Actor. But the film received its fair share of praise and criticism, particularly over its handling of race and around harmful narrative tropes like the "white savior."

Mortensen recently wrote, directed, and starred in the film Falling, about a conservative man who moves in with his gay son's family in Los Angeles. The movie premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January before pandemic lockdowns were in effect, and it was named as a selection for the Cannes Film Festival.