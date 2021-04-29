Viggo Mortensen and David Cronenberg are reuniting for a new movie

The sci-fi film Crimes of the Future, which also stars Kristen Stewart and Léa Seydoux, will begin shooting in Greece this summer.

More than a decade after their last collaboration, director David Cronenberg and actor Viggo Mortensen are finally teaming up again for a new film. Crimes of the Future, a sci-fi story set in the not-too-distant future, also stars Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart and is set to begin filming in Greece this August.

Crimes of the Future will be Cronenberg and Mortensen's fourth film together following 2005's comic adaptation A History of Violence, 2007's Russian mafia tale Eastern Promises (for which Mortensen earned his first Oscar nomination for Best Actor), and 2011's Sigmund Freud biopic A Dangerous Method. Unlike those fairly realistic films, Crimes of the Future will be set in "a not-so-distant future where humankind is learning to adapt to its synthetic surroundings. This evolution moves humans beyond their natural state and into a metamorphosis, altering their biological makeup. While some embrace the limitless potential of transhumanism, others attempt to police it."

David Cronenberg and Viggo Mortensen Credit: J. Vespa/WireImage

That plot tease courtesy of distributor NEON should whet the appetites of Cronenberg fans everywhere. Who doesn't want to see the master of sci-fi body horror return to that well, especially after he told EW in 2018 that he might not direct again?

"I have unfinished business with the future," Cronenberg explained in a cryptic statement.

Crimes of the Future will be based on an original screenplay by Cronenberg, his first since 1999's eXistenZ. It will also mark Cronenberg's first collaboration with Stewart, after directing her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson in Cosmopolis and Maps to the Stars. Scott Speedman, Welket Bungué, Don McKellar, and Lihi Kornowski will also star in the film.