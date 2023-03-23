Vertigo remake in the works with Robert Downey Jr. eyeing lead role

Here's some news that'll make your head spin: Vertigo could be getting a remake.

EW has confirmed that Paramount Pictures has preemptively bought a remake of Alfred Hitchcock's classic psychological thriller, with Robert Downey Jr. eyeing the starring role.

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is attached to write the script, and Downey and his wife, Susan Downey, are on board to produce via their Team Downey shingle, in collaboration with John Davis and John Fox via Davis Entertainment.

Widely regarded as one of the best films ever made, the original Vertigo follows a former San Francisco detective (Jimmy Stewart) who must face his personal demons when he becomes obsessed with a potentially disturbed woman (Kim Novak) he's been hired to tail.

Jimmy Stewart and Kim Novak in 'Vertigo'; Robert Downey Jr. Jimmy Stewart and Kim Novak in 'Vertigo'; Robert Downey Jr. | Credit: everett; Matthias Nareyek/Getty

Based on the 1954 novel D'entre les morts (From Among the Dead), by Boileau-Narcejac, Vertigo was not critically well-received upon its release in 1958, but its stature has since skyrocketed. It has consistently appeared on, and even topped, the prestigious Sight & Sound poll of the 10 greatest films of all time.

EW also included Stewart's character, Scottie, on our recent list of the 50 greatest fictional detectives of film and television.

Ironically for a remake — or perhaps fittingly — Hitchcock's film is acclaimed for its exploration of obsession and the perils of attempting to recreate the object of one's desire.

Since its release 65 years ago, Vertigo has influenced and inspired countless films, including Brian De Palma's Obsession and Body Double, David Lynch's Mulholland Drive, and most recently Park Chan-wook's Decision to Leave.

Meanwhile, Downey is no stranger to breathing new life into famous crime solvers. He previous starred in two Sherlock Holmes movies, and his production company is also behind HBO's Perry Mason reboot.

Deadline first reported the Vertigo news.

Related content: