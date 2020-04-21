The Venom sequel now has a title (and a delayed release date)

Venom 2 type Movie genre Superhero

First, the good news. The upcoming Venom sequel — featuring Tom Hardy as both journalist Eddie Brock and the outer-space parasite who lives inside his body — has a title. Andy Serkis is directing Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which will see Eddie facing off against Woody Harrelson as notorious redhead serial killer Cletus Kasady, better known as — you guessed it! – Carnage. We were hoping for Venom 2: Lobster Boogaloo, but hey, Let There Be Carnage is just silly and over-the-top enough that we'll let it slide.

Image zoom Columbia Pictures

The less-good news is that we'll have to wait a little longer to see what sort of slobbery shenanigans Venom and Carnage might be up to. The new Venom was previously scheduled to hit theaters Oct. 2, 2020, but Sony announced Tuesday that it's been pushed back to June 25, 2021.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is the latest studio tentpole to be shuffled around as the coronavirus pandemic has shut down production and delayed release dates. The project first started filming late last year, and it picks up after the end credits scene of the 2018 original, which teased the first meeting of Eddie and Kasady. Serkis is taking over directorial duties from Ruben Fleischer, while Michelle Williams is returning for the sequel as Eddie's former fiancée Anne. Naomie Harris has also joined the sequel's cast as sonic supervillain Shriek.

Related content: