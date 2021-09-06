The movie will now arrive two weeks earlier.

Sony has made the call for carnage to come a little earlier this year.

The studio announced Monday that it has moved the release date of Venom: Let There Be Carnage up from Oct. 15 to Oct. 1.

The change comes on the heels of a strong showing at theaters for fellow Marvel superhero film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which smashed Labor Day box office records by making $90 million over the three-day weekend. It was also the second-biggest domestic opening of the year, behind July's Black Widow.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Woody Harrelson's Carnage in 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' | Credit: Columbia Pictures

It's easy to imagine Sony has high hopes for Let There Be Carnage given that the first Venom film broke box office records in 2018, becoming the biggest October movie opening of all time (a record that was eventually beaten by Joker in 2019).

The new film will not only see star Tom Hardy again being subsumed by the slimy Black alien symbiote with a mind of its own, but also deliver on the promise of the original's after-credits scene, which featured Woody Harrelson as terrifying serial killer Cletus Kasady, the eventual host of the Carnage symbiote.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage slinks its way into theaters Oct. 1.

