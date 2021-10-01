Let's talk about that wild end-credits scene for Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Warning: This post contains major spoilers for Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

There are many bonkers moments in Venom: Let There Be Carnage. There's a scene where Eddie and Venom (both voiced by Tom Hardy) bicker over whether to eat the chickens they have grown attached to, an adorable pair named Sonny and Cher. There's an extended sequence where Venom "breaks up" with Eddie and gets in touch with his inner party animal at a neon-drenched, candy-colored rave, complete with glow sticks and an appearance by rapper Little Simz. There's also an excellent moment where Woody Harrelson's villain Carnage/Cletus Kasady chastises Eddie for his biased news coverage, bellowing, "THAT'S BAD JOURNALISM!!!!" while attacking him in a crumbling cathedral. (For this last one, I need a gif of it just so I can send it to my EW colleagues whenever they post a recap or review that I don't personally agree with.)

But of all the insanity that occurs during Let There Be Carnage's 90-minute runtime, perhaps the most shocking moment comes at the very end. The original Venom had a notable end-credits scene in 2018, introducing Harrelson's Kasady and not-so-subtly setting up a sequel. Let There Be Carnage has a similarly explosive finale, one that not only teases Venom's next chapter but might have major repercussions for the rest of the superhero movie landscape.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Tom Hardy in 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage.' | Credit: Columbia Pictures

A recap: Let There Be Carnage ends with Eddie and Venom escaping to a remote tropical island, where they can work on their communication style, sip piña coladas, and stay off the radar of anyone who might be looking for them. (Truly a romantic ending if there ever was one.) In the post-credits scene, they're both curled up in a hotel room bed, watching TV. Venom reveals that he's actually carrying thousands of years of knowledge inside his slimy head, and when Eddie asks him to share a little bit, Venom obliges. Suddenly, the room begins to shake and change, and when both awaken, startled, the scenery has shifted. There, on the new TV, they see a familiar face: J.K. Simmons as blustery Daily Bugle newsman J. Jonah Jameson. It's the same televised rant we saw in the post-credits scene for 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home, where Simmons (reprising his role from the Sam Raimi Spider-Man movies) revealed Spider-Man's secret identity to the whole world.

Then, an unmasked picture of Tom Holland's Peter Parker/Spider-Man appears on screen, and something in Venom recognizes him. He traces his long, slobbery tongue across the TV screen (ew), and the scene ends.

So what exactly does that mean? The short answer: We'll have to wait and see, presumably until Holland's next film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, comes out in December. What we do know is that up until now, Sony has treated Hardy's Venom movies and Holland's Spider-Man movies as two separate entities set in two separate universes, ne'er the two destined to meet. (Holland's Spidey is part of the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe, which includes the Avengers, while Hardy's Venom is his own thing.)

Either way, Venom is clearly teasing a showdown between everyone's favorite webslinger and symbiote. And if Venom's slobbery reaction is any indication, it's not going to be a pleasant meeting.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: