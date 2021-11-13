The Sony film and Marvel's Shang-Chi are the only movies to cross that mark domestically since COVID-19 swept the nation.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage becomes 2nd film during pandemic to surpass $200 million at box office

It turns out Venom wasn't so poisonous at the box office.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is set to cross the $200 million mark at the domestic box office this weekend, becoming only the second film to do so since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The Sony release is expected to reach the milestone on Saturday, after taking in about $1 million on Friday for a domestic total of $199.7 million. (Worldwide, Venom stands at $427.3 million.)

The only other film to gross more than $200 million domestically in the COVID era is Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which has earned $224.2 million in North America. Notably, both Shang-Chi and Venom were available for viewing only in theaters, suggesting that a theatrical-first release is still the key to financial success amid studios' increased focus on streaming.

"There's a growing realization that the exclusive theatrical window works," Sony Motion Picture Group CEO Tom Rothman previously told EW. "It's not speculation anymore; it's fact. The only thing that's surprising is that it's surprising to people."

Sony pushed up the release date for Let There Be Carnage in the wake of Shang-Chi's successful opening weekend in September, which shattered box-office projections to become the second-best debut of the pandemic (after fellow Marvel release Black Widow) and the best ever for a movie opening over Labor Day weekend. The sequel to 2018's Venom then set a record of its own, taking in $90.1 million for the biggest opening weekend since the pandemic began.

Marvel movies (even those outside of the MCU, as is the case with Venom) have been a consistent bright spot at the box office amid a long road to recovery from the COVID doldrums. Though its performance has been characterized as underwhelming, Black Widow stands as the third-highest-grossing movie of 2021 domestically, with a $183.6 million total.

EW's Leah Greenblatt gave the film a C+ but praised its "YOLO sensibility," writing, "If we're all disposable space chum in this franchise game anyway, who needs a coherent narrative and character arcs?"

