Venom: Let There Be Carnage sets pandemic record with $90 million debut

It takes two to conquer the box office: Eddie Brock and Venom. Sony's Venom: Let There Be Carnage opened with a massive weekend haul, taking in $90.1 million and capturing not just the top spot for the biggest pandemic era opening weekend but also the mantle of the second-best October debut for a film.

Although Venom: Let Their Be Carnage isn't technically a Marvel Cinematic Universe film, it demonstrates that superheroes are what the world wants to see at the movies right now, joining Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as one of the highest-grossing films.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Venom: Let There Be Carnage | Credit: Columbia Pictures

The Addams Family 2 debuted in second place, taking in $18 million and capturing the highest theatrical opening for a family animated title during the pandemic era. Meanwhile, Shang-Chi continued to show its box office staying power, holding steady in the third spot with a weekend gross of $6 million and bringing its North American box office total to $206.1 million.

Warner Bros. highly anticipated Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark debuted in fourth place with a weekend gross of $5 million while Dear Evan Hansen placed fifth in its second week of release, bringing in $2.4 million.

Rounding out the top five were a mixture of box office holdovers and new features including Ryan Reynold's Free Guy ($2.27 million), Candyman ($1.23 million), and Jungle Cruise ($680K).

Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company's Erwin Brothers musical documentary The Jesus Music debuted in ninth place with $560K, while Neon's Titane clinched the final spot in the top ten with $515K.