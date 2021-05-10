Venom sequel unleashes Carnage in bonkers first trailer

Woody Harrelson transforms into the comic book villain in this wild first look.

The first trailer for the Venom sequel, starring Tom Hardy, has arrived — and it's pure Carnage.

Woody Harrelson made a brief appearance in the first movie as deranged serial killer Cletus Kasady, who becomes the human host of the symbiote known as Carnage. The first footage from Venom: Let There Be Carnage, directed by Andy Serkis, reveals him in all his wild glory.

"Welcome back, Eddie Brock. It's been a long time. Miss you so much," he tells Hardy's titular antihero.

Naomie Harris also appears in her role, which seems to be Shriek, another comic book antagonist. But there's a lot more to the trailer than these reveals.

The preview sets up the sequel's vibe, which leans more into the inherent absurdist comedy that stems from Eddie and the Venom symbiote, who wildly throws together an outrageous breakfast and is even on a first-name basis with the local convenient store lady.

Michelle Williams returns for the new movie as Anne Weying, while the cast also includes Reid Scott and Stephen Graham.

After some pandemic-prompted delays, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is currently scheduled to hit theaters later this year on Sep. 24.

Watch the trailer above.