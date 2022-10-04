Jinkies! Lesbian Velma is finally canon in the new Scooby-Doo movie

Lesbian Velma is officially canon in the new Scooby-Doo animated film, Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!

Director Audie Harrison's Halloween offering of the beloved franchise, centered on Mystery Inc.'s exploits against the head of a notorious costume crime syndicate, confirms common knowledge among fans that Velma is gay. In the film, the brainiac (voiced by Kate Micucci) develops a crush on Coco Diablo (Myrna Velasco), the aforementioned head of the notorious crime syndicate, much to the joy of the Scooby-Doo fandom.

Scenes featuring a flustered Velma have been making the rounds on Twitter. In one scene, Daphne (Grey Griffin) teases her fellow mystery solver about the obvious attraction. "I didn't know convicted felons were your type," she quips. A nervous Velma brushes the comments off before declaring, "Oh, who am I kidding? I'm crushing big time, Daphne!"

The animated film also features the familiar voice talents of Frank Welker as Scooby-Doo and Fred and Matthew Lillard as Shaggy. While Velma's sexuality has remained largely ambiguous, both James Gunn — who wrote the live-action films circa the early 2000s — and Tony Cervone — a producer on the Mystery Incorporated series — have said she is gay.

In 2020, Gunn tweeted that he tried to make his version of Velma (played by Linda Cardellini) gay, but Warner Bros. "kept watering it down & watering it down, becoming ambiguous (the version shot), then nothing (the released version) & finally having a boyfriend (the sequel)." During Pride Month that year, Cervone similarly said his iteration of Velma is gay.

"I obviously don't represent every version of Velma Dinkley, but I am one of the key people that represents this one," he shared on Instagram. "We made our intentions as clear as we could ten years ago. Most of our fans got it. To those that didn't, I suggest you look closer. There's no new news here."

Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! is available to rent or purchase digitally now.