Both Hudgens and Zac Efron visited the real life high school all the movies were shot at within a month of each other — now she tells EW how and why that happened.

Are Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron all in this together?

Both High School Musical alums shared nostalgic Instagram posts within weeks of each other in July, showing them back at the location where all three films were shot. Hudgens' video, showing her standing in front of the real East High, was exciting on its own, but when Efron posted a similar photo in the exact same location weeks later, fans went wild with speculation. And the story behind the social media posts has remained a mystery for months... until now.

Hudgens finally revealed to EW how that nostalgic moment came about while promoting her role in the horror VR experience Eli Roth's Haunted House: Trick-VR-Treat (now available in Meta Horizon Worlds and Instagram, Facebook, and Meta Quest 2). But don't get your hopes up for any big High School Musical reunion.

"My boyfriend was playing in Salt Lake — he's a baseball player," Hudgens tells EW. "So he was at the field and I had rented a car and I was like, 'I want to go check it out and take some pictures for old time's sake.'"

As for the suspicious timing of Efron's similar post weeks later? "What can I say, I'm a trendsetter," she says with a laugh.

It was recently announced that Hudgens and Efron's fellow East High alums Corbin Bleu, Lucas Grabeel, Monique Coleman, and Kaycee Stroh as well as fan-favorite faculty members Alyson Reed and Bart Johnson will all be reprising their roles in season 4 of Disney+'s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series for a fictionalized High School Musical 4: The Reunion arc. So, will Hudgens get her head in the game and make a cameo in the upcoming season?

"I don't know," she hedges. "We leave it up to fate. Leave it up to the gods."

That's not a no!

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: