They've got the beat! Watch the first trailer for the Valley Girl musical remake

Kids, like, totally got the beat in the Valley Girl remake trailer.

EW debuted the first look at this rebooted musical, based on the 1983 Nicolas Cage movie of the same name, and now we have the first footage of Happy Death Day's Jessica Rothe and The Knight Before Christmas' Josh Whitehouse as the new Julie and Randy, roles once played by Deborah Foreman and Cage.

The film, now a musical directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg (Hulu's Looking For Alaska, HBO's Divorce), is told in the context of a grown-up Julie (Clueless star Alicia Silverstone) telling her daughter (Camila Morrone) all about how her Valley Girl younger self fell for a less affluent punk rocker in the '80s. So, how does the musical element come into play?

"You were singing and dancing on a fountain?" Julie's daughter asks.

"That's how I remember it!" she replies.

Riverdale and Katy Keene's Ashleigh Murray, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Chloe Bennet, and Mythic Quest's Jessie Ennis make up some of Julie's Valley high school friends, while Good Girls' Mae Whitman is part of the punk rock crew. Yes, that's also YouTube personality Logan Paul as Julie's airhead boyfriend getting punched in the face by Whitehouse's Randy.

"We're at a time when people are really loving the nostalgia of the '80s, and it was so fun to get to play in that world with the hair and the clothes and the makeup and the affect," Rothe told EW. "It was just a neon candy delight."

Since movie theaters are still closed these days, Valley Girl will arrive digitally on May 8.

